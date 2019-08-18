A new French-Vietnamese restaurant, 285 Colonial Kitchen, is set to open in the Prado shopping center, 5610 Roswell Road, #110 in late August.

Owner Duc Tran, who also owns Vietnamese seafood restaurant 575 Bistro in Kennesaw, says he hopes to bring an experience to Sandy Springs that residents have not seen before, and that he has not done before himself.

“[This restaurant] will be very unique,” Tran told the Reporter. “We are probably the first [restaurant] in the area to have something like this.”

The restaurant will offer a lunch, dinner and weekend brunch menu. The lunch menu will be a more casual setting, offering banh mi, Pho and similar quick, traditional Vietnamese meals. The dinner menu, however, will blend French and Vietnamese cuisine together, while also boasting a large wine menu.

“We truly have incorporated the French menu into our concept,” Tran said.

The “285” part of the name refers to the location near I-285, and “Colonial” refers to the French influence on Vietnamese food by sharing cooking methods, Tran said. Through the interaction, dating back to the 1600s, between the French and Vietnamese people, a new fare was born.

“Back then, Vietnamese dishes were very basic…dishes evolved by using French cooking methods and ingredients,” Tran said. “For example, Vietnam never had beef before. It was the French that imported it. With beef, Vietnamese chefs invented Pho noodle soup.”

A soft opening event will be held on Aug. 23 and Tran says, should production move along as planned, the restaurant will be open to the public on Aug. 26.

For more information, email the restaurant at 285colonialkitchen@gmail.com.