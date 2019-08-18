Brookhaven’s mayoral and two City Council seats are up for election this year, with qualifying set for Aug. 21-22.

Those interested in running can file to qualify between 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. on both days at City Hall, 4362 Peachtree Road. The election is Nov. 5.

The qualifying fee is 3% of the annual salary for the seats. The fee to run for mayor is $480 and for council seats it is $360. The mayor is paid an annual salary of $16,000; council candidates are paid $12,000 a year.

Mayor John Ernst has announced he is running for a second term. No other candidates have yet announced to run for this seat.

Councilmember Bates Mattison has said he is running for reelection to represent District 3, the area of the city roughly surrounding Brookhaven Park. He faces opposition from attorney Madeleine Simmons, a former member of the Planning Commission.

Councilmember Linley Jones, representing District 1, the northern section of the city, is also seeking reelection. No other candidates have yet announced they are running for this seat.

The mayor and council serve four-year staggered terms.