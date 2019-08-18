Dunwoody’s mayoral and three City Council seats are up for election this year, with qualifying set for Aug. 19-21.

Those interested in running can file to qualify at City Hall, 4800 Ashford-Dunwoody Road, between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. on those three days. The election is Nov. 5.

The qualifying fees are 3% of the annual incomes for the elected officials — $480 for mayor and $360 for council seats. The mayor is paid $16,000 a year; council members are paid $12,000.

Councilmembers Terry Nall and Lynn Deutsch have announced they are running for mayor. Incumbent Denis Shortal said earlier this year he was not seeking reelection.

Councilmember John Heneghan has announced he is running for reelection for the District 3 At Large seat.

Community activist Joe Seconder has announced he is running for the Council District 2 At Large seat currently held by Deutsch.

Two candidates have announced they are running for the District 1 At Large seat currently held by Nall: Stacey Harris, a former Dunwoody Homeowners Association president and current member of the Zoning Board of Appeals; and Robert Miller, a real estate broker and member of the Dunwoody Development Authority.

District 1 includes the western portion of the city, District 2 the central area and District 3 the eastern portion. The District 1, 2 and 3 seats are represented by someone living in that district who is elected citywide.