Dunwoody Police are investigating a DeKalb County School District employee for allegedly trying to molest a teenager at Perimeter Mall earlier this month, according to DCSD’s administration.

Sgt. Robert Parsons of Dunwoody Police said Aug. 19 the department is looking into a possible suspect, but did not give further information. No arrest has been made, he said.

DCSD said in a written statement that an employee informed the district the weekend of Aug. 16 that he was being investigated for criminal conduct at Perimeter Mall.

“Throughout the weekend, DCSD Public Safety worked swiftly with the city of Dunwoody Police Department and provided information to assist in their investigation of the alleged incident at Perimeter Mall,” the district said in its statement.

“The allegations, if verified and true, will lead to immediate termination,” the statement said. “All accusations of employee misconduct — off-site allegations included — are investigated thoroughly by DCSD personnel to ensure student and staff safety.”

The incident being investigated occurred Aug. 4 at Perimeter Mall, where a teenager reported to police that a man approached him in a bathroom and asked him about his age and where he was from, according to Parsons. The man convinced the teen to enter a bathroom stall with him, locked the door and asked the teen to expose himself and grabbed for his pants, Parsons said.

“The teen got out of the bathroom and notified his parents. The teen’s father saw the suspect and chased after him, but the suspect got away,” Parsons said in a written statement.