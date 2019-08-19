Increasing construction costs are forcing the DeKalb County School District to find ways to cover costs for education special purpose local option sales tax approved by voters three years ago, including the possibility of asking them to vote next year on a potential $265 million general obligation bond.

School administrators are holding a series of public meetings to discuss E-SPLOST options that also include delaying certain projects. A meeting at Chamblee High School, 3688 Chamblee-Dunwoody Road, is set for Aug. 27 at 7 p.m. For other meeting locations, visit www.dekalbschoolsga.org/e-splost/e-splost-and-go-bond-2019/.

A key part of the proposed options is a potential referendum to approve a bond issue to complete the current E-SPLOST program and address urgent facility needs, such as maintenance repairs, according to a press release. The amount of the bond would be in the range of $222 million to $265 million.

DeKalb voters overwhelmingly approved E-SPLOST, a one penny sales tax increase in 2016, to raise more than $500 million to be spent on school capital projects, such as new construction or expansions. The current E-SPLOST projects are estimated to cost more than $95 million more than what was originally budgeted, according to the school district.

Visit dekalbschoolsga.org/e-splost to learn more about the proposed options.

More information on the proposed general obligation bond and a public input survey can be found at dekalbschoolsga.org/e-splost/e-splost-and-go-bond-2019. The survey ends Sept. 15.