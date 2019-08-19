Dunwoody voters will see contested races for the mayor’s office and two open City Council seats this fall, as candidates lined up on the first day of qualifying. More candidates may yet emerge as qualifying continues through Aug. 21.

Those qualifying Aug. 19 are:

For mayor: Lynn Deutsch and Terry Nall

For City Council District 1 (open seat): Stacey Harris and Robert Miller

For City Council District 2 (open seat): Joe Seconder and Heyward Wescott

For City Council District 3: John Heneghan (incumbent)

All the council seats are at-large seats, which means they are represented by someone living in that district who is elected citywide.

District 1 includes the western portion of the city, District 2 the central area and District 3 the eastern portion.