Residents and contractors needing permits for construction projects in Dunwoody, ranging from building a new deck to a new office building, can now file necessary forms and payments online.

“We want to make the permit and inspections process more convenient for everyone,” said Community Development Director Richard McLeod in a press release. “Instead of making a special trip to City Hall to file, the forms can be submitted online. This streamlines the process for applicants and staff.”

The online process also helps eliminate giant rolls of paper that include construction plans for major development projects, McLeod said.

The online system is now live at dunwoodyga.gov/permits for people to apply for building permits, land disturbance permits and sign permits. Temporary sign permits can also be applied for online, but once approved require the customer to come to City Hall to get the approval sticker, according to the city.

The system allows for online fee payments after the permit is processed. Inspections will also be scheduled through the system.

Community Development staff will still be available at City Hall to answer questions and help with the permitting process.