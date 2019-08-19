The annual Butterfly Festival attracted approximately 4,000 people to the Dunwoody Nature Center on Aug. 17, according to organizers, where visitors interacted with hundreds of live butterflies located in three tents.
Other activities included games, crafts, live animal encounters, music and food.
Photos by Phil Mosier.
Helen Andrews, 4, watches a butterfly land on her hand at the annual Butterfly Festival held Aug. 17 at the Dunwoody Nature Center.
Hundreds of live butterflies were kept in tents for visitors to view.
Susan Graham, left, and Amy Andrews were just two of the some 4,000 people who atteneded the Butterfly Festival.
Addie Foote, 8, wore a butterfly hairband and a live butterfly on her nose at the annual Butterfly Festival. “This is your fourth year. Allie really looks forward to this,” said her father, John Foote.
Sara Rorie with her Eastern screech owl named “Dawn” gave a lesson on animal habitats at the Dunwoody Nature Center’s annual Butterfly Festival.
Arden Halpern, 4, poses with painted butterfly wings at the Butterfly Festival.
Dunwoody Mayor Denis Shortal, center, and volunteers with the Knights of Columbus at All Saints Catholic Church cooked hot dogs and hamburgers at the Butterfly Festival.