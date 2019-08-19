Atlanta Police say they arrested a security guard at a Buckhead “party mansion” Aug. 17 amid ongoing controversy and complaints about noise and commercial rentals in the residential neighborhood.

Formerly owned by star musician Kenny Rogers, the mansion at 4499 Garmon Road drew the city’s attention last year for a string of massive parties, which ended late in the year with a $1,000 zoning violation fine imposed upon a woman who claimed to be the property’s new owner. However, parties resumed this summer and have again drawn the ire of officials, helping to spark Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and City Councilmember J.P. Matzigkeit to call for legislation restricting “party houses.”

In the latest incident on Aug. 17, police say an officer responded to a noise disturbance complaint and could hear loud music coming from the mansion. After speaking to two security guards, officers arrested one of them, identified as Clifton Lacour, 31, and accused him of violating the noise ordinance and providing false information to the police.

Officers “made contact” with a DJ and asked for the music to be turned down, then “patrolled around the area until all patrons left the property and the music was turned off,” according to a written statement from APD.

Olutosin “Tosin” Oduwole, identified by police as the current owner of the property, was cited for noise violations in previous incidents on July 6 and Aug. 15. Oduwole did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the latest arrest at the property. He previously said that there was no party during the Aug. 15 incident and that “police lie all the time” about such circumstances.