The Sandy Springs City Council may choose a contractor to design a master plan for trails along the Chattahoochee River at its Aug. 20 meeting.

City staff is recommending the contract be awarded for $199,942.00 to Heath & Lineback Engineers, Inc. to design the blueprint.

The city desires to make connections to the river and to construct trails that run parallel to the river and that would connect to the regional project underway.

The regional plan, dubbed the Chattahoochee RiverLands Greenway Study, would include new parks, hiking trails, boat ramps, bicycle paths and other amenities along a 100-mile stretch from the Chattahoochee Bend State Park in Coweta County up to Lake Lanier, traversing the riverfront through northwest Buckhead and around Sandy Springs along the way.

Heath & Lineback Engineers will assess the property along the river and work with the Atlanta Regional Commission to determine how the property might best be developed.

The project must be accomplished in compliance with provisions of the Metropolitan River Protection Act , which was created in 1972 by the Atlanta Regional Commission aimed to “create a balanced, comprehensive plan for the future of the region’s most essential natural resource,” according to the website’s mission statement.

Heath & Lineback is well-known for planning parks and trails, including Brookhaven’s Peachtree Creek Greenway and a section of PATH400 that will connect Buckhead and Sandy Springs.