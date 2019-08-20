The city of Brookhaven has completed intersection work at West Nancy Creek Drive and Ashford-Dunwoody Road in Brookhaven that includes new turn lanes and sidewalks.

The intersection improvements include left-turn lanes in both directions on West Nancy Creek Drive; upgraded traffic signals with left-turn arrows in every direction of traffic; and sidewalks and multiuse paths.

The City Council approved a $250,000 contract to CMEC, LLC last year to do the intersection work. Funding came from the special local option sales tax, or SPLOST, approved by DeKalb voters in 2017.

It is the first major intersection project that was approved by the council in 2017 as part of the Ashford-Dunwoody Corridor Study. The additions are expected to alleviate the severe congestion that occurs at the intersection.