Dunwoody Police have arrested a Tucker Middle School teacher and accused him of child molestation against a teenager at Perimeter Mall Aug. 4.

Devin Lecorry Johnson, 28, of Mableton, was arrested Aug. 20. He is charged with child molestation, enticing a child and obstruction of officers, according to Dunwoody Police spokesperson Sgt. Robert Parsons.

Johnson has been fired from his teaching job as a result of his arrest, according to a written statement from the DeKalb County School District.

According to Parsons, a teenager reported to police that a man approached him in a bathroom and asked him about his age and where he was from. The man convinced the teen to enter a bathroom stall with him, locked the door, asked the teen to expose himself and grabbed for his pants, Parsons said.

The teen was able to escape the bathroom and tell his parents what happened, according to police. The teen’s father chased the suspect, but he escaped.

DCSD previously said in a written statement that an employee informed the district the weekend of Aug. 16 that he was being investigated for criminal conduct at Perimeter Mall. The school district worked with Dunwoody Police in its investigation.