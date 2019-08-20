Heyward Wescott, a former chair of the Dunwoody Perimeter Chamber of Commerce, is running for City Council, saying he wants to focus on infrastructure improvements in the Dunwoody Village area.

Wescott and Joe Seconder are the candidates who have filed so far for the open District 2 at large seat. More candidates may yet join the race, as qualifying continues through Aug. 21.

“I would like to be a champion for improved infrastructure around the Village,” Wescott said in an interview. Amenities like benches, new sidewalks and street lighting would help the area, he said.

“The Village is the heart of our city. We all would like to see it thrive,” he said. “Even with 99% of it leased, we can do better than the type of businesses it attracts and [have] less banks.” He also said he’s a “champion of the rooftop bar.”

Wescott said only two major intersection projects have been completed in the city’s first 10 years – the one at North Peachtree and Tilly Mill roads and the one just recently finished at Mount Vernon Road at Vermack Road and Manhasset Drive. He would like to see more such projects in the future, he said.

Wescott is a founding member of the Dunwoody Perimeter Chamber, is on the board of directors and served as the board chair in 2017. He has served on the city’s Planning Commission and helped found the recently formed Dunwoody Police Foundation. He ran unsuccessfully for City Council in 2013.

Wescott, owner of Custom Signs Today in Midtown Atlanta, worked with a group of local graphic designers in 2017 to create and donate a new city logo. The City Council selected Wescott’s design and the new logo was incorporated into the city’s new branding as part of its move in 2018 to its City Hall building at 4800 Ashford-Dunwoody Road.

“The city has done a lot in the first 10 years,” he said. “I’m looking forward to serving the citizens and going to the next chapter for Dunwoody.

The election is Nov. 5.