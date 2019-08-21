Allison Padilla-Goodman, the regional director of the Anti-Defamation League’s Southeast Regional Office, will speak on “Standing Up to Hatred and Anti-Semitism” on Aug. 29 at the Marcus Jewish Community Center of Atlanta, located in Dunwoody.

The talk is from 10:30 a.m. to noon and is part of the MJCCA’s Active Mature Adults department’s KnowlEdgewise Speaker Series. The MJCCA is at 5342 Tilly Mill Road. The program is free to MJCCA members and $5 for the community.

Padilla-Goodman has worked as a sociologist, focusing on race relations, migration, public education and urban development before joining the ADL, according to a press release. She has taught courses on those subjects and was a public educator and community organizer around public safety in New Orleans.

The KnowlEdgewise Speaker Series features experts on a variety of topics on select Thursdays of each month, such as history, politics, religion, international affairs and current events.

For more information, contact Earl Finley at earl.finley@atlantajcc.org or 678-812-4070.