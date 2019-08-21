Dunwoody voters will see contested races for the mayor’s office and two City Council seats this fall as qualifying wrapped up Aug. 21.

The only uncontested race is in District 3, where incumbent John Heneghan is the only candidate.

Those who qualified are:

For mayor: Lynn Deutsch and Terry Nall

For City Council District 1 (open seat): Stacey Harris and Robert Miller

For City Council District 2 (open seat): Joe Seconder and Heyward Wescott

For City Council District 3: John Heneghan (incumbent)

Evelyn M. Montgomery qualified to run for the District 2 seat on Aug. 20, but withdrew on Aug. 21, according to the City Clerk’s office.

All the council seats are at-large seats, which means they are represented by someone living in that district who is elected citywide.

District 1 includes the western portion of the city, District 2 the central area and District 3 the eastern portion.