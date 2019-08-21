Candidates began qualifying Aug. 21 for the Brookhaven mayoral and City Council races this fall. More candidates may emerge with qualifying continuing on Aug. 22.

Those who qualified Aug. 21:

For mayor: John Ernst (incumbent)

For City Council District 1: Linley Jones (incumbent)

For City Council District 3: Madeleine Simmons

District 3 incumbent Bates Mattison previously said he will run for reelection, but he had yet to qualify on the first day.

Candidates can qualify Aug. 22 between 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. at City Hall, 4362 Peachtree Road. The election is Nov. 5. The mayor and council serve four-year staggered terms.