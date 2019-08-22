A new candidate has qualified for the District 3 Brookhaven City Council race.

Dimitrius Owens qualified on Aug. 22. He was not immediately available for an interview.

Owens joins Madeleine Simmons in the race for the District 3 seat. Incumbent Bates Mattison said he plans to qualify for reelection on Aug. 23, the final day to do so.

Those who have qualified so far are:

For mayor: John Ernst (incumbent)

For City Council District 1: Linley Jones (incumbent)

For City Council District 3: Madeleine Simmons and Dimitrius Owens

Candidates can qualify Aug. 23 between 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. at City Hall, 4362 Peachtree Road. The election is Nov. 5. The mayor and council serve four-year staggered terms.