Mara Davis, a radio and TV personality, will speak at a Buckhead Business Association breakfast on Sept. 12.

A popular DJ on Atlanta radio for many years, Davis currently contributes to WABE and co-hosts the “Atlanta Eats” dining show on PeachtreeTV.

The Sept. 12 breakfast is scheduled for 7:30 to 9 a.m. at Maggiano’s Little Italy, 3368 Peachtree Road. Non-member admission is $25. For registration and more information, see buckheadbusiness.org.