Registration is open for the 28th annual Doug Kessler Sandy Springs Lightning 5K/10K races.

This year, Sandy Springs resident and acclaimed runner Jeff Galloway will join the race as a special guest.

Galloway was the winner of the first Peachtree Road Race in 1970 and competed in the Munich Olympics in 1972. He also coaches runners and walkers through his Galloway Training Programs and is the founder of Phidippides, a run/walk store in Sandy Springs.

The late Doug Kessler gave the Lightning its name and it continues to be dedicated to him 13 years after his death.

The run is a popular start to the Sandy Springs Festival, held at Heritage Green and at City Green.

The festival, in its 34th year, runs Sept. 28-29.

Discounted advance registration periods run through Aug. 31. To register, click here.