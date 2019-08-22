Sandy Springs has signed a resolution in support of local governments to keep the ability to control building design standards for residential spaces in the face of possible state legislation to remove its authority.

This resolution is a response to state House Bill 302, which would have prevented local governments from regulating several design elements in one or two-family properties such as color, exterior material, windows, doors, number and type of rooms and foundation materials.

While HB 302 did not become law, the controversy created a study committee, which will soon begin meeting and is expected to bring a new resolution this summer.

The resolution states that the city wants to allow its “citizens’ ability to continue to set community values and local elected officials to enforce building design standards in single or double-family dwellings, for the purposes of economic growth and the safety and welfare of the citizens of Georgia and in particular of the city of Sandy Springs.”

Mayor Rusty Paul, who has previously publicly voiced opposition , said the potential legislation attacks the city’s home-rule provisions and powers.

“I have rarely seen the assault on local governments that has occurred by our dear friends in the Georgia General Assembly over the last two years, this is another aspect of it,” Paul said. “We want to put all hands on deck to be able to beat this back.”

The council signed the resolution in response to a request from the Municipal Association of Georgia.

“This is something that they are asking municipalities across the state to act upon in support of their effort to protect the provisions of the Georgia Constitution,” Paul said.

The city of Dunwoody also joined the opposition in February at a council meeting.

The resolution will be delivered to each member of the General Assembly that represents the city.