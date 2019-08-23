Brookhaven voters will see a contested race for mayor this fall after a neighborhood activist qualified Aug. 23 to challenge incumbent John Ernst.

Jennifer Heath filed to run for mayor on the final day of qualifying. Heath helped found the We Are Brookhaven homeowners’ organization in 2016 following dissatisfaction with the City Council’s leadership on issues including the Brookhaven-Oglethorpe MARTA Station redevelopment and development along Dresden Drive.

Ernst is seeking a second term as mayor.

In other races, District 3 Councilmember Bates Mattison announced Aug. 23 he decided not to seek reelection so he could spend more time with his family.

Two other candidates have qualified to run for the District 3 seat: Madeleine Simmons and Dimitrius Owens.

Councilmember Linley Jones, who represents District 1, did not pick up a challenger in her reelection bid.

A list of those who qualified for the Nov. 5 election :

For mayor: John Ernst (incumbent) and Jennifer Heath

For City Council District 1: Linley Jones (incumbent)

For City Council District 3: Madeleine Simmons and Dimitrius Owens