The long-dormant High Street appears to be inching forward to becoming a reality, with new land disturbance permit plans recently submitted to the city of Dunwoody.

GID and North American Properties have proposed the $2 billion development on about 42 acres in Perimeter Center. It would total 8 million square feet of mixed-use development, including 400,000 square feet of shopping and chef-driven dining; 635,000 square feet of Class A office space; and a 400-room hotel. A small public park area is included in the central area.

The permit plans for the first phase were submitted Aug. 15 and are currently being reviewed by city staff. Land disturbance permit plans have been submitted in the past without action, but city officials say they believe developers plan to break ground possibly by the end of this year or early 2020.

“They’re making all the right moves,” Economic Development Director Michael Starling said.

“I think they’re serious,” added Community Development Director Richard McLeod.

A representative from the developers could not be reached for comment.

Starling noted the social media accounts for High Street on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram are active in promoting the new development and highlighting local amenities and events, including the Dunwoody Farmers Market, the Dunwoody MARTA station, Dunwoody’s Food Truck Thursdays and bike paths in Brook Run Park.

A video posted to the High Street Instagram account on Aug. 22 includes GID Senior Vice President of Development Jeff Lowenberg touting High Street’s proximity to State Farm and Cox Enterprises as part of the project’s “great placemaking and great urban design.”

The project area includes the 211, 219 and 223 Perimeter Center Parkway office park.

Phase one of the proposed project, according to the plans, includes keeping the 211 building along with its parking deck. The rest of the site, including surface parking, will be razed.

The scope of the first phase is to build four blocks of mixed-use development, parking decks, private internal streets, and stormwater pipes and other utilities.

The development has been zoned for 3,000 residential units, but the first phase shows just one 8-story apartment tower being built with 600 units. The plans for the first phase also include construction of 200,000 square feet of retail.