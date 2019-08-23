The Georgia Department of Transportation has announced the latest round of lane and ramp closures and other traffic changes for Transform 285/400, its massive project to reconstruct the I-285/Ga. 400 interchange.

Schedules may change based on the work and the weather.

Abernathy Road closures

Aug. 26-30, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., westbound (no location given).

Abernathy Road lane closures

Aug. 24, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., eastbound between Glenridge Drive and Barfield Road, one right lane.

Ashford-Dunwoody Road ramp closure

Aug. 28-29, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., ramp to I-285 westbound closed.

Ga. 400 ramp closures

Aug. 23-24 and 27-28, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., southbound ramp to I-285 eastbound closed.

Aug. 26-28 (back-up dates for weather delays, Aug. 29-30), 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound ramp to I-285 westbound closed.

Aug. 27-28, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., southbound ramp to I-285 westbound closed.

Ga. 400 lane closures

Aug. 25-26, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., northbound and southbound between Glenridge Connector and Pitts Road, alternating one right lane and one left lane.

Aug. 26-27, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound between Mount Vernon Highway and North Springs MARTA Station, two right lanes.

Aug. 27-28, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., southbound between Hammond Drive and Glenridge Connector, one right lane.

I-285 ramp closures

Aug. 23-24, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., westbound ramp to Ga. 400 northbound and southbound closed.

I-285 lane closures

Aug. 23-24, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound between Glenridge Drive and Ga. 400, four left lanes.

Aug. 23-24, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., westbound between Peachtree-Dunwoody Road and Ga. 400, two left lanes.

Aug. 23-24, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., westbound between Peachtree-Dunwoody Road and Roswell Road, two right lanes.

Aug. 25-26, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., eastbound and westbound between Lake Forrest Drive and Ashford-Dunwoody Road, alternating one right lane and one left lane.

Aug. 26-28 (back-up dates for weather delays, Aug. 29-30), 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., westbound between Ga. 400 and Glenridge Drive, two right lanes.

Aug. 27-28 (back-up dates for weather delays, Aug. 29-30), 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., westbound between Peachtree-Dunwoody Road and Glenridge Drive, three left lanes.

Aug. 28-30, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., westbound at Roswell Road, two right lanes.

Peachtree-Dunwoody Road closure

Aug. 23-30, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., no location given.

Other traffic changes

On Aug. 23-24, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., I-285 eastbound between Roswell Road and Ga. 400 will have traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop) on all lanes.

On Aug. 26-27, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., Ga. 400 northbound between Lenox Road and I-285 will have traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop) on all lanes.

The I-285 eastbound and westbound ramps to Ga. 400 will have periodic traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop) between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.