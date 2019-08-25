A developer who wanted to rezone nearly 3 acres of land across the street from the new Austin Elementary School to make way for a 9-lot subdivision is planning to withdraw the request at the Aug. 26 Dunwoody City Council meeting.

Curt Swilley of Rock River Realty sent a letter to the city’s Community Development Department asking to withdraw the rezoning request for the properties at 5318 and 5328 Roberts Drive. The property is currently zoned R-100 and includes two single-family homes; Swilley was seeking to rezone the property to R-50 so he could tear down the existing homes and build 9 single-family homes.

The rezoning request raised the ire of many in the community who have brought up concerns about storm water drainage as well adding more density to the residential neighborhood.

One of the biggest critics has been Dave Haverty, owner of the Swancy Farmhouse at 5308 Roberts Drive. The Swancy Farmhouse was not being purchased as part of the proposed development and Haverty argued to city officials that the new development would enclose his otherwise quiet property by three roads to serve the proposed new subdivision.

City Council members had requested in previous meetings the developers and Haverty try to work out a compromise.

Calls to Swilley and Haverty were not immediately returned.