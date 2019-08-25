Fulton County will host a town hall about opioid drug addiction and recovery in Sandy Springs on Sept. 10.

The “Together We Are Stronger Town Hall Forum” will run from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at City Springs, 1 Galambos Way, and will focus on recovery from opioid addiction and other substances, according to a press release from Fulton County.

It will feature candid conversations from two persons in long-term recovery who will discuss their challenging paths to sobriety and will include input from experts who can provide guidance to families of substance abusers or people seeking help for themselves.

Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities and the Georgia Department of Behavioral Health & Developmental Disabilities Office of Behavioral Health Prevention-State Opioid Response are collaborating to present the forum.

The evening will feature the preview of videos to be used in public service campaigns produced by the state and Fulton County. The Fulton County videos will feature Ryan Cole and Stephanie Kimsey, both of whom are successfully in recovery in their personal lives and employment, according to the county.

This free event is one of three in the county and is in observance of National Recovery Month.

For more information, contact Opioid Coordinator Lynnette Allen at 404-612-3561 or email Lynnette.Allen@fultoncountyga.gov.

In 2018, the Reporter published a special series about opioid addiction in the suburbs. All of the stories and features can be found here.