The dog days of summer are not just hot and sticky for people, but also for their four-legged furry companions. With that in mind, the city of Brookhaven is inviting small and large pups to take a dip in the Murphey Candler Park pool on Sept. 8 to cool off.

Doggy Dip Day is an annual tradition with small dogs weighing up to 35 pounds allowed to swim some laps from 1 to 2:30 p.m. and then larger dogs weighing more than 35 pounds taking over the swimming pool from 3 to 4 p.m. Admission is $10 per dog. Murphey Candler Park is located at 1551 West Nancy Creek Drive.

No pre-registration is required. Doggy Dip Day works just like any other pool admission day with guests, including pups, coming to the pool, paying their admission fee and entering the pool area.

Humans may not free swim in the pool with their dogs. However, they may walk into the pool up to knee deep if their dog would like some company. Dogs are asked to remain off leashes when entering the water, according to a press release.

For more information, email mallory.izbicki@brookhavenga.gov.