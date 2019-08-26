Atlanta’s chief planner and the Atlanta Public Schools superintendent will speak and take questions at the Sept. 12 Buckhead Council of Neighborhoods meeting.

Tim Keane, the commissioner of the Department of City Planning, is coming to speak about development issues at the request of BCN Chair Mary Norwood. And APS Superintendent Meria Carstarphen wants to talk about the impact of development tax breaks on her district’s funding, according to Norwood. At a BCN meeting last fall, Carstarphen slammed the tax implications of downtown’s Gulch redevelopment.

Carstarphen will be joined by APS Chief Financial Officer Lisa Bracken.

All of the officials will answer audience questions as well. To submit questions in advance, email questions@buckheadcouncil.org.

The meeting is scheduled to begin promptly at 6:45 p.m. at Peachtree Presbyterian Church, Room 2202, 3434 Roswell Road. For more information, see buckheadcouncil.org.