The Dunwoody Reporter is joining the Dunwoody Homeowners Association in presenting a Sept. 22 candidate forum for the city election.

All candidates for mayor and three City Council seats will be invited to participate in the forum, which is scheduled for 2 p.m. at Dunwoody High School, 5035 Vermack Road.

DHA President Adrienne Duncan and Dunwoody Reporter Managing Editor John Ruch will lead the forum.

The election will be held Nov. 5.