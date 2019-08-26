Volunteers are needed to help clean up the Peachtree Creek Greenway on Sept. 14 as part of the Cowart Family YMCA “Days of Service” program.

The event is from 8:30 a.m. to noon. The YMCA will provide materials including waders, gloves and trash bags needed to clean up the creek banks and debris out of Peachtree Creek along the first mile of Brookhaven’s portion of the Greenway between North Druid Hills Road and Briarwood Road.

The city is currently constructing a 14-foot-wide cement trail along this approximate one-mile stretch that includes a pedestrian bridge and trail heads for parking and gathering. The first mile is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

The Cowart Family YMCA, in partnership with the city of Brookhaven, is also being assisted on the clean-up day project by Keep DeKalb Beautiful and Park Pride volunteers.

Complete details on the Sept. 14 event and a registration form is available at http://ow.ly/IdOu30pjXSO. Under “Select volunteer events” choose Peachtree Creek Cleanup. All participants are required to register. In case of rain, alternative clean-up dates will be announced.