An alleged road-rage murder in Sandy Springs July 30 was triggered by the victim hitting the defendant’s Mercedes-Benz with a golf ball, the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office has claimed.

Bryan Schmitt, 47, of Sandy Springs faces charges of murder, felony murder and aggravated assault in the death of Hamid Jahangard, 60, of Atlanta at 326 River Valley Road.

The Sandy Springs Police Department previously said Schmitt ran into Jahangard on the sidewalk, causing Jahangard to hit his head and die days later.

In an Aug. 23 press release announcing a grand jury indictment of Schmitt, the DA’s Office added additional detail. “The fatal encounter stemmed from Jahangard accidentally striking Schmitt’s Mercedes vehicle with a golf ball,” the press release says.

The River Valley Road address is a rental property owned by Jahangard, according to the DA’s Office.