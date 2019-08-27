A small section of the Perimeter Mall parking lot along Hammond Drive in Dunwoody could soon be the home of a new Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant.

Brookfield Property Partners, owner of Perimeter Mall, is seeking a variance from the city to allow for the construction of the new restaurant on about 1 acre of the mall’s parking lot on Hammond Drive near the Ashford-Dunwoody Road intersection. The new restaurant would be located near the Chick-fil-A on Hammond Drive.

Brookfield filed the variance application with the city asking that the required 50-foot front yard setback along Hammond Drive be reduced to 0 to 10 feet for a building zone. The variance request is scheduled to go before the Zoning Board of Appeals on Oct. 3.

The Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant would be 7,400 square feet, according to a site plan.

The proposed new restaurant continues Perimeter Mall’s growing trend of blocking off outparcels of underutilized parking areas to be used for new developments.

In January, Brookfield got ZBA approval for the same variances it is seeking for the Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant to build two restaurants on nearly 3 acres of empty parking area at the corner of Ashford-Dunwoody Road and Perimeter Center West.

Construction is now underway for one of the restaurants, Lazy Dog Restaurant and Bar, expected to open next year.

Two years ago, Trammell Crow purchased nearly 4 acres of Perimeter Mall’s parking lot from the mall’s former owner, General Growth Properties, and is building a 16-story office tower and 10-story hotel on the site adjacent to the Dunwoody MARTA station.

The office building, named Twelve24 for its address on Hammond Drive, is expected to open in early 2020. Insight Global, a national staffing and services company, has already signed a long-term lease for approximately 60 percent of the building.

The Hyatt Place Hotel now going up behind the Twelve24 building is expected to open in mid-2020.