U.S. Sen. Johnny Isakson will retire at the end of the year, stepping down mid-term for health reasons, he said in a surprise announcement Aug. 28.

“With the mounting health challenges I am facing, I have concluded that I will not be able to do the job over the long term in the manner the citizens of Georgia deserve,” said the 74-year-old Republican and Marietta resident, who has had serious health issues in recent years.

Isakson’s current term in office does not expire until 2022. Gov. Brian Kemp will appoint a successor, who will then face election to retain the seat.

Isakson has represented Georgia in the U.S. Senate since 2005. He has many local ties and long operated the family real estate business from Sandy Springs. In 2016, the city named a bridge across the Chattachoochee River for him.

Isakson’s has Parkinson’s disease and has suffered injuries and other ailments in recent years.

The following is Isakson’s full written statement announcing his retirement:

“After much prayer and consultation with my family and my doctors, I have made the very tough decision to leave the U.S. Senate at the end of this year. I have informed Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp today that I will resign my Senate seat effective December 31, 2019.

“I am leaving a job I love because my health challenges are taking their toll on me, my family and my staff. My Parkinson’s has been progressing, and I am continuing physical therapy to recover from a fall in July. In addition, this week I had surgery to remove a growth on my kidney.

“In my 40 years in elected office, I have always put my constituents and my state of Georgia first. With the mounting health challenges I am facing, I have concluded that I will not be able to do the job over the long term in the manner the citizens of Georgia deserve. It goes against every fiber of my being to leave in the middle of my Senate term, but I know it’s the right thing to do on behalf of my state.

“I look forward to returning to Washington on Sept. 9 when the Senate goes back into session. And after Dec. 31, I look forward to continuing to help the people of Georgia in any way I can and also helping those who are working toward a cure for Parkinson’s.”