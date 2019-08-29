The Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center is hosting the annual BMI R&B/Hip Hop Awards on Aug. 29.

The event is not open to the public and it is not advertised on the PAC’s website, but a press release on the BMI website includes information on the awards ceremony being held in Sandy Springs.

The city’s tourism agency posted Aug. 29 on social media from its Visit Sandy Springs accounts a picture of a stage with piano keys as the backdrop. “Preparations underway for tonight’s BMI R&B/Hip-Hop 2019 Awards held tonight at City Springs. #BMI #citysprings” the post says.

The annual event attracts some of the hottest stars in music. Grammy-award winning singer and actress Brandy Norwood, known professionally as Brandy, is receiving this year’s BMI President’s Award.

The 2018 ceremony was held at the Woodruff Arts Center’s Symphony Hall in Atlanta. At that event, superstar Janet Jackson received the BMI Icon award.

The BMI Awards honors songwriters, producers and publishers of the most performed R&B and hip hop songs of the previous year, according to a press release.