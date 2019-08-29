The General Muir restaurant will be opening a second location at City Springs, 1 Galambos Way, in Sandy Springs in late 2019 or early 2020.

“One of the most common requests we have had is that we open a location in Sandy Springs,” chef and co-owner Todd Ginsberg said in a press release.

The General Muir is a modern American restaurant inspired by classic New York Jewish delis and is owned by Jennifer and Ben Johnson, Shelley Sweet and chef Todd Ginsberg, according to the restaurant’s website.

The first location, opened in 2013, is in Emory Point, a mixed-use complex at 855 Emory Point Drive, and currently serves breakfast, lunch, dinner and weekend brunch, which Ginsberg hopes to bring to the City Springs location, as well.

“With the opening [in] City Springs…we feel like we have found another perfect home…where we can support a community from breakfast through dinner and for special events, just as we do at the original location,” Ginsberg said.

The new location will be the fifth restaurant to open in City Springs, furthering the city’s goal of filling the space with new businesses.

The other four restaurants already opened there include: Café Vendôme, the sister location of the popular French bakery on Roswell Road; Flower Child, a health-food restaurant offering grain bowls and wraps; Nam Kitchen, a Vietnamese restaurant; and The Select, an American restaurant and bar.

The group, Rye Restaurant, opening the location is also behind The Canteen, a food hall in Midtown that holds multiple restaurants; Fred’s Meat & Bread, which has a location both in The Canteen and in Krog Street Market; Yalla in Krog Street Market; and Wood’s Chapel BBQ in Summerhill.