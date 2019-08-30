It’s big. It’s expensive. It already has created controversy and angered drivers and it’s not even going to be finished until next year.

But one thing the rebuilt interchange at I-285 and Ga. 400 doesn’t have is a name.

It needs one, if only to keep up with Spaghetti Junction, the Cobb Cloverleaf, the Downtown Connector and other metro Atlanta highway landmarks.

We came up with a few suggestions of our own and asked our readers on social media to suggest more nicknames for the collection of concrete taking form on the Perimeter. And they came through. In a big, big way.

A strong contender: “The Top Knot.”

That kind of says it all. Plus, there’s the source: the Twitter account of North Perimeter Contractors, the folks who are building the thing at the behest of the Georgia Department of Transportation. Who knew construction contractors had a sense of humor?

The “Perimeter Pretzel” was by far the readers’ favorite among our own suggestions. Less beloved were “GDOT Knot,” “Traffic Twister” and “Rush-Hour Ramen.”

Here are some of our readers’ suggestions. We couldn’t print them all, of course. Frankly, some were a tad racy. Others, while apt, seemed less sobriquets than the stuff of protest signs, such as “Welcome to Standing Springs.”

Flying and Twisting

The 400 Flyover, aka The Fly

The Springs Flyover

The 400 or Top End Twister

The Serpentine

Amusements and Toys

Loop De Loop

The Carousel

Vertigo

The Slinky

Geography

Perimeter Peaks

The Peak

Empire Exchange

The Gateway

Drive-Through Dining

Meatball Junction

New Spaghetti Junction

Linguine Links or Linguine Lanes

The Golden Pretzel

Peachtree Pasta

Spaghetti Strainer

The Blender

Knots and Bows

The Bowtie

Knot Junction

The Shoelace

Top End Tangle

North Knot

The Gordian Knot

Road Rages

Bumper-to-Bumper

Incompetence Intersection

Diverging Disaster

Top End Travesty

Purgatory

Highway to Hell

Apocalypse Now

Bypass Boondoggle

Malfunction Junction

Dysfunction Junction

The Can of Worms

Jungle Junction

Area 51

The Towering Tie-Up

The Insane Interchange

—Illustrations by Jane Nah