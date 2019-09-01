The Dunwoody City Council is considering a mixed-use development at the intersection of Ashford-Dunwoody Road and I-285 that would include restaurants and retail as well as an 8-story hotel.

GMC Real Estate Acquisitions is seeking to rezone 11 Ravinia Parkway, the approximate 4 acres of undeveloped property that sits south of the Crowne Plaza Atlanta Perimeter at Ravinia hotel, from OCR (office, commercial, residential) to a Perimeter Center 2 District.

The council on Aug. 26 heard details of the rezoning request. A second and final presentation is scheduled for September, when the council is expected to vote on the project.

The proposed development includes an InterContinental Hotels Group 8-story boutique hotel with 275 rooms at between 140,000 to 150,000 square feet; 12,500 square feet of shops; 30,000 square feet of restaurants; a parking deck; and streetscape amenities.

The area, known by some as the “grassy knoll” for the undeveloped land at the center of site surrounded by trees along the perimeter, is also considered a “gateway site” into the city, City Planner John Olson told the council.

Questions about tree loss, stormwater detention and how the planned I-285 toll lanes could impact the project dominated questions asked by council members.

Representatives for the developer said the Georgia Department of Transportation has told them they are not interested in taking any of the property for the planned toll lanes and they do not expect the project to interfere with the proposed development.

But, they added, they are still working with GDOT to find out more information and get clearer information on what is being planned for that area.

Community Development staff stated in a memo that the development would require the removal of 68 trees, including 14 specimen trees. The majority of trees would be removed on the eastern portion of the site where a stormwater detention facility would be built if the project is approved.

A representative for the developer also said they would be willing to narrow sidewalks to try to save some other trees.