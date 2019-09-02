The developer for the planned Perimeter Marketplace mixed-use project in the heart of Perimeter Center plans to ask for a Dunwoody tax abatement for the project, but the amount is not yet known.

Representatives from Branch Properties said an at an Aug. 22 Dunwoody Development Authority meeting that they plan to bring to the board in November an inducement resolution for the development on 10 acres along Ashford-Dunwoody Road between Ashford Parkway and Meadow Lane Road. An inducement resolution is the first step in obtaining a tax abatement.

The project includes public amenities, such as a new road, a small corner park and streetscape landscaping as well as construction of a stretch of the Ashford-Dunwoody commuter trail. Building the public road and other public infrastructure is going to cost about $6 million.

“Branch can’t carry [these costs] entirely on its own,” said Branch attorney Laurel David.

The City Council approved the approximately $40 million project in June and were told the project could break ground in early 2020.

Branch plans to build a 25,440-square-foot, anchor “prototype” grocery store to include a large section of “grab-and-go” meals for lunch and dinner. Branch Senior Vice President Jack Haylett told the Development Authority the store would the second in Georgia and the first in the Perimeter Center market.

The development also includes a 5,411-square-foot RaceTrac convenience store; a 2,800-square-foot bank on Meadow Lane; and 35,400 square feet of restaurant and retail space. About 1 acre that will be the site of a future hotel will be initially saved as greens pace.

A detention pond on the site that is popular with Canada geese will be filled to build a surface parking lot.

“We want your support, we need your support,” Branch President Nicholas Telesca told the Development Authority. “We need to defray some of these costs. Hopefully we can work in partnership with you.”