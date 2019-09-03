The city of Sandy Springs owns 19 houses purchased in anticipation of its Hammond Drive widening project and has four more sales pending.

A conceptual design of widening Hammond Drive , which has been a topic of discussion for years in the city of Sandy Springs, is being finalized and will be presented in a public meeting within three months.

The goals of the project are to “improve safety, mobility and improve pedestrian/bicycle access,” and is included within the transportation special purpose local-option sales tax, or T-SPLOST, program approved by voters in 2016.

The first purchase, 590 Hammond Drive, was made in 2016.

Eight houses have been demolished and five houses are set to be demolished. Two of the houses have yet to be determined for demolition.

Four houses are currently set aside for city public officer personnel rentals.

All four houses are currently rented at a rate of $500 per month, with the renter responsible for the upkeep of the property and utilities, according to city spokesperson Sharon Kraun.

For each of the properties purchased, the house is inspected for potential as a residence for public safety personnel. If needed repairs are below $15,000, the city will make the needed repairs and the house will be rented. If the repairs exceed $15,000, the building is demolished. This method was discussed and approved during previous city council meetings, according to Kraun.

The city has also approved purchases of four other properties not included on the current list, so their status has yet to be determined.

“While the council has approved the purchase on the properties…, we don’t list [the properties] as ours until the sale is completed,” Kraun said.

Purchased

372, 380, 400, 418, 436, 446, 465, 521, 524, 550, 564, 590, 610, 630 and 650 Hammond Drive

6039 Harleston Road

623 Lorrell Terrace

6017 and 6018 Kayron Road

Pending

6020 Glenridge Drive

360 and 660 Hammond Drive

6038 Harleston Road