The Georgia Department of Transportation has announced the latest round of lane and ramp closures and other traffic changes for Transform 285/400, its massive project to reconstruct the I-285/Ga. 400 interchange.

Schedules may change based on the work and the weather.

Abernathy Road closure

Sept. 3-4, 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., no location given.

Abernathy Road ramp closure

Sept. 3-4, 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., ramps to Ga. 400 northbound and southbound closed.

Ga. 400 ramp closures

Sept. 3-4 (back-up dates for weather delays, Sept. 4-5), 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound ramp to I-285 westbound closed.

Sept. 4-5, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., southbound ramp to I-285 westbound closed.

Ga. 400 lane closures

Sept. 3-4, 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound between Mount Vernon Highway and North Springs MARTA Station, two right lanes.

I-285 lane closures

Sept. 3-4 (back-up dates for weather delays, Sept. 4-5), 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., westbound between Ga. 400 and Glenridge Drive, two right lanes.

Sept. 3-4, 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound between Ga. 400 and Glenridge Drive, three left lanes.

Sept. 4-6, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., westbound between Peachtree-Dunwoody Road and Glenridge Drive, three left lanes.

Sept. 5-8, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., westbound between Peachtree-Dunwoody Road and Roswell Road, two right lanes.

Peachtree-Dunwoody Road closure

Sept. 4-8, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., no location given.

Other traffic changes

The I-285 eastbound and westbound ramps to Ga. 400 will have periodic traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop) between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.