The repeated delays in reopening the Powers Ferry Road bridge along Buckhead’s Chastain Park continue, with the latest target date now Sept. 14, according to City Councilmember J.P Matzigkeit.

The heavily used bridge over Nancy Creek dated to 1948, and replacement work began last fall after a delay in the start time. Then came delays in the projected finished time of spring 2019.

The city previously said that weather and complicated relocations of utility lines were responsible for the delay. Previous reopening targets in August were missed.

In his district newsletter, Matzigkeit said the Renew Atlanta bond program office is giving Sept. 14 as the latest reopening date. He wrote that he understands some reasons for the delays, including weather and bedrock issues, but it also involves a “haggle over money” that he called “infuriating and inexplicable.”

Detours from the bridge closure have made Buckhead’s neighborhood commuter traffic more complicated than usual.

Renew Atlanta did not immediately respond to questions.