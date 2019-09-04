The city of Sandy Springs has begun a partnership with the North Metro Atlanta chapter of SCORE.

SCORE is a national nonprofit that focuses on providing free mentorship and resources to established and aspiring business owners.

“Our partnership with SCORE is a natural fit for the entrepreneurial spirit of Sandy Springs businesses,” Economic Development Director Andrea Worthy said in a press release. “We look forward to working with SCORE to mentor, train and educate new and existing businesses to expand within the city of Sandy Springs.”

The partnership will allow SCORE mentors to hold weekly one-on-one sessions with local business owners and professionals at the Sandy Springs Public Library, 395 Mount Vernon Highway.