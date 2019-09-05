Sandy Springs Mayor Rusty Paul’s term has expired on the Georgia Department of Economic Development’s Board of Directors.

Paul was appointed by then-Gov. Nathan Deal in May 2018 to fill a departing board member’s unexpired term. He represented the 6th Congressional District.. The term expired on July 1.

“I was gratified to serve the state and appreciated the opportunity to move the state forward economically,” Paul said.

Greg Torre, Deputy Commissioner of Marketing and Communications for the Georgia Department of Economic Development, said Paul was “an active and engaged member.”

The board member now representing the 6th District is David Belle Isle, who served as the mayor of Alpharetta from 2012 to 2018 and currently owns the law firm Hipes & Belle Isle, LLC.

The board describes itself as the state’s “sales and marketing arm,” focusing on attracting new businesses and promoting tourism.