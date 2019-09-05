The Governor’s Office of Student Achievement publishes an annual report giving Georgia public schools a grade of A-F. The grade is based on a numerical score that reflects the performance of the schools.

“This information will encourage parents and community members to understand the strengths and challenges of their local schools and will help focus improvement efforts,” the office’s website says.

The A-F grade is based on the school’s score on the College and Career Ready Performance Index (CCRPI), which is calculated by the Georgia Department of Education.

The CCRPI score ranges from 0 to 100 and is based on state test scores, student growth on these tests, graduation rates and other factors.

SCHOOL DISTRICTS

Atlanta Public Schools

Letter Grade: C

Score: 73.4

Enrollment: 50,847 students

Performance Snapshot

■ Atlanta Public Schools’s overall performance is higher than 58% of districts.

■ Its elementary students’ academic growth is higher than 73% of districts.

■ Its middle school students’ academic growth is higher than 47% of districts.

■ Its high school students’ academic growth is higher than 46% of districts.

■ 40.2% of its 3rd grade students are reading at or above the grade level target.

■ 55.2% of its 8th grade students are reading at or above the grade level target.

■ Its four-year graduation rate is 79.9%, which is higher than 10% of districts.

■ 43.7% of graduates are college and career ready.

DeKalb County Schools

Letter Grade: C

Score: 70

Enrollment: 97,363 students

Performance Snapshot

■ DeKalb County’s overall performance is higher than 41% of districts.

■ Its elementary students’ academic growth is higher than 53% of districts.

■ Its middle school students’ academic growth is higher than 35% of districts.

■ Its high school students’ academic growth is higher than 57% of districts.

■ 36.2% of its 3rd grade students are reading at or above the grade level target.

■ 54.1% of its 8th grade students are reading at or above the grade level target.

■ Its four-year graduation rate is 75.0%, which is higher than 1% of districts.

■ 50.5% of graduates are college and career ready.

Fulton County Schools

Letter Grade: B

Score: 81

Enrollment: 93,448 students

Performance Snapshot

■ Fulton County’s overall performance is higher than 89% of districts.

■ Its elementary students’ academic growth is higher than 64% of districts.

■ Its middle school students’ academic growth is higher than 46% of districts.

■ Its high school students’ academic growth is higher than 82% of districts.

■ 51.7% of its 3rd grade students are reading at or above the grade level target.

■ 65.4% of its 8th grade students are reading at or above the grade level target.

■ Its four-year graduation rate is 86.8%, which is higher than 38% of districts.

■ 62.4% of graduates are college and career ready.

HIGH SCHOOLS

Chamblee Charter High School

Letter Grade: C

Score: 79.4

School grades for past five years:

2018: C

2017: B

2016: B

2015: B

2014: C

Performance Snapshot

■ Chamblee Charter High School’s overall performance is higher than 72% of schools inthe state and is higher than its district.

■ Its students’ academic growth is higher than 39% of schools in the state and lower than its district.

■ Its four-year graduation rate is 82.7%, which is higher than 31% of high schools in the state and higher than its district.

■ 69.7% of graduates are college and career ready.

Cross Keys High School

Letter Grade: D

Score: 66.6

School grades for past five years:

2018: D

2017: C

2016: B

2015: C

2014: D

Performance Snapshot

■ Cross Keys High School’s overall performance is higher than 32% of schools in the state and is lower than its district.

■ Its students’ academic growth is higher than 74% of schools in the state and higher than its district.

■ Its four-year graduation rate is 64.4%, which is higher than 9% of high schools in the state and lower than its district.

■ 49.3% of graduates are college and career ready.

Dunwoody High School

Letter Grade: B

Score: 81.5

School grades for past five years:

2018: B

2017: B

2016: A

2015: B

2014: C

Performance Snapshot

■ Dunwoody High School’s overall performance is higher than 77% of schools in the state and is higher than its district.

■ Its students’ academic growth is higher than 62% of schools in the state and higher than its district.

■ Its four-year graduation rate is 86.4%, which is higher than 45% of high schools in the state and higher than its district.

■ 75.6% of graduates are college and career ready.

North Atlanta High School

Letter Grade: C

Score: 77.1

School grades for past five years:

2018: C

2017: B

2016: C

2015: C

2014: C

Performance Snapshot

■ North Atlanta High School’s overall performance is higher than 66% of schools in the state and is higher thanits district.

■ Its students’ academic growth is higher than 41% of schools in the state and similar to its district.

■ Its four-year graduation rate is 92.5%, which is higher than 76% of high schools in the state and higher than its district.

■ 61.0% of graduates are college and career ready.

North Springs Charter High School

Letter Grade: B

Score: 82.8

School grades for past five years:

2018: B

2017: B

2016: B

2015: C

2014: C

Performance Snapshot

■ North Springs Charter High School’s overall performance is higher than 81% of schools in the state and is similar to its district.

■ Its students’ academic growth is higher than 73% of schools in the state and similar to its district.

■ Its four-year graduation rate is 90.0%, which is higher than 60% of high schools in the state and higher than its district.

■ 62.7% of graduates are college and career ready.

■ North Springs Charter High School is Beating the Odds, meaning that it performs better than similar schools.

Riverwood International Charter School

Letter Grade: C

Score: 79

School grades for past five years:

2018: C

2017: C

2016: B

2015: F

2014: C

Performance Snapshot

■ Riverwood International Charter School’s overall performance is higher than 71% of schools in the state and is similar to its district.

■ Its students’ academic growth is higher than 42% of schools in the state and lower than its district.

■ Its four-year graduation rate is 92.2%, which is higher than 74% of high schools in the state and higher than its district.

■ 60.8% of graduates are college and career ready.

MIDDLE AND ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS

Atlanta Classical Academy

Letter Grade: C

Chamblee Middle School

Letter Grade: C

Peachtree Charter Middle School

Letter Grade: C

Ridgeview Charter Middle School

Letter Grade: C

Sandy Springs Charter Middle School

Letter Grade: C

Sutton Middle School

Letter Grade: B

Ashford Park Elementary School

Letter Grade: A

Austin Elementary School

Letter Grade: A

Brandon Elementary School

Letter Grade: A

Chestnut Charter Elementary School

Letter Grade: A

Dunwoody Elementary School

Letter Grade: A

Dunwoody Springs Elementary School

Letter Grade: C

Garden Hills Elementary School

Letter Grade: C

Heards Ferry Elementary School

Letter Grade: B

High Point Elementary School

Letter Grade: C

Kingsley Elementary School

Letter Grade: C

Kittredge Magnet School

Letter Grade: A

Lake Forest Elementary School

Letter Grade: D

Montgomery Elementary School

Letter Grade: B

E. Rivers Elementary School

Letter Grade: C

Sarah Smith Elementary School

Letter Grade: B

Spalding Drive Elementary School

Letter Grade: C

Vanderlyn Elementary School

Letter Grade: A

Woodland Elementary School

Letter Grade: B

–Joe Earle and Hannah Greco