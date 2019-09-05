Dunwoody residents can use an online form to submit their questions for any or all candidates at a Sept. 22 forum sponsored by the Dunwoody Homeowners Association and the Dunwoody Reporter.

The form is available online here.

All candidates for mayor and three City Council seats will be invited to participate in the forum, which is scheduled for Sept. 22, 2-4 p.m. at Dunwoody High School, 5035 Vermack Road.

DHA President Adrienne Duncan and Dunwoody Reporter Managing Editor John Ruch will lead the forum.

The election will be held Nov. 5.