The historic Lynwood Park Recreation Center in Brookhaven will soon be getting new restrooms that comply with the American with Disabilities Act.

They will replace the restrooms that have existed at the facility since the 1940s, when it was an elementary and high school for African Americans students before DeKalb schools began desegregating some 50 years ago.

“The original restrooms in the Lynwood school, being renovated with this project, were built for a school enrollment of less than 300 students (247 when it opened). Lynwood Park Recreation Center now supports approximately 25,000 visits annually,” Parks and Recreation Director Brian Borden told the City Council in an Aug. 27 memo.

The council unanimously voted Aug. 27 to award a $422,207 contract to Lefko Development to install the new restrooms. In, May, the city received a $105,000 community development block grant from DeKalb County to help cover costs for this project.

The project is expected to be completed within three months.