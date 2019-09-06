The Georgia Department of Transportation has announced the latest round of lane and ramp closures and other traffic changes for Transform 285/400, its massive project to reconstruct the I-285/Ga. 400 interchange.

Schedules may change based on the work and the weather.

Abernathy Road closures

Sept. 6-7 and 9-14, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., no location given.

Ashford-Dunwoody Road ramp closures

Sept. 11-14, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., ramp to I-285 westbound closed.

Ga. 400 ramp closures

Sept. 6-7, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., southbound ramp to I-285 westbound closed.

Sept. 8-9, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., southbound ramp to I-285 eastbound closed.

Sept. 9-11 (back-up dates for weather delays, Sept. 11-12), 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound ramp to I-285 westbound closed.

Ga. 400 lane closures

Sept. 6-7, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., southbound between Hammond Drive and I-285, one right lane.

Sept. 7-8, northbound between Hammond Drive and Mount Vernon Highway, one right lane.

Sept. 7-8, southbound between Hammond Drive and Mount Vernon Highway, one left lane.

Sept. 8-9, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., northbound and southbound between Glenridge Connector and Pitts Road, alternating one right lane and one left lane.

Sept. 8-9, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., southbound between Hammond Drive and Glenridge Drive, one right lane.

Sept. 13-14, northbound between Hammond Drive and Mount Vernon Highway, one right lane.

Glenridge Drive lane closures

Sept. 9-10, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound between Johnson Ferry Road and Glenforest Road, “one various lane.”

Sept. 9-10, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., southbound between Glenforest Road and I-285, one right lane (full closure of the road in this direction).

I-285 ramp closures

Sept. 6-8, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., westbound ramp to Ga. 400 northbound and southbound closed.

I-285 lane closures

Sept. 6-7, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., westbound between Ga. 400 and Glenridge Drive, two right lanes.

Sept. 6-7, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound between Ga. 400 and Glenridge Drive, four left lanes.

Sept. 8-9, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., eastbound and westbound between Lake Forrest Drive and east of Ashford-Dunwoody Road, alternating one right lane and one left lane.

Sept. 9-11 (back-up dates for weather delays, Sept. 11-12), 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., westbound between Peachtree-Dunwoody Road and Ga. 400, two right lanes.

Sept. 11-12, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound between Mount Vernon Highway and Roswell Road, two right lanes.

Sept. 11-13 (back-up dates for weather delays, Sept. 13-14), 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., westbound between Peachtree-Dunwoody Road and Ga. 400, three left lanes.

Sept. 13-16, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound and westbound at Long Island Drive, one right lane.

Long Island Drive closures

Sept. 13-16, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., no location given.

Peachtree-Dunwoody Road closures

Sept. 6-16, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., no location given.

Other traffic changes

The I-285 eastbound and westbound ramps to Ga. 400 will have periodic traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop) between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.