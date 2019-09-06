U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath is scheduled to hold a town hall on Sunday, Sept. 8, in Sandy Springs, that will include taking questions from the audience.

The town hall is set for 1 to 2 p.m. at Temple Emanu-El at 1580 Spalding Drive.

McBath will provide a review of her work in the 6th Congressional District in August and give and an update on her actions in Congress to support veterans, prevent gun violence and protect health care, according to an email. Residents of the 6th District will also be given the chance to ask about their priorities and the issues that matter to them, the email said.

The district includes parts of Brookhaven, Dunwoody, Sandy Springs and Cobb and north Fulton counties.