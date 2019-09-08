Dunwoody’s Brook Run Park Trail will be closed along Barclay Drive beginning Monday, Sept. 9, as crews continue construction of the park’s master plan.

Weather-permitting, the trail will reopen on Friday, Sept. 13, according to the city.

A detour will follow part of Georgia Way South, which is the main road through the park.

The $7.6 million construction project developed through a public master planning process includes: a great lawn with a performance stage, terraced seating, expanded levels of open space, restrooms and an upgraded event pavilion; two multi-sports fields with a concession stand, overlook plaza, improved parking, restrooms, and an added entrance from Barclay Drive; a new covered picnic pavilion area, new restrooms and additional parking; and a disc golf course.

The project is scheduled to be finished in early 2020.