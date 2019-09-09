A proposal to deal with commuter traffic is the new Sept. 12 agenda item for the Buckhead Council of Neighborhoods, after top city and Atlanta Public Schools officials will no longer attend a question-and-answer session due to “scheduling conflicts.”

APS Superintendent Meria Carstarphen was among those scheduled to attend and had intended to discuss concerns about tax breaks, BCN chair Mary Norwood previously said. On Sept. 9, the Board of Education voted not to renew Carstarphen’s contract.

Also previously scheduled to attend were APS Chief Financial Officer Lisa Bracken and Tim Keane, the commissioner of the Department of City Planning.

Instead, the meeting will feature a presentation of some type of initiative proposed by the BCN’s recently formed “Traffic Task Force.”

Earlier this year, the BCN discussed a variety of transportation and transit ideas, including such concepts as toll roads and a Cobb-Buckhead subway line.

Norwood did not immediately respond to questions about the new proposal and the reasons for the city officials not attending.

The meeting is scheduled for Sept. 12, 6:45 p.m. at Peachtree Presbyterian Church, Room 2202, 3434 Roswell Road. For more information, see buckheadcouncil.org.