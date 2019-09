The Sandy Springs Police Department is warning citizens of scam calls from someone claiming to be a Sandy Springs officer and asking for money to avoid arrest warrants.

Deputy Chief Keith Zgonc said that the SSPD will never ask for fine money to clear up a warrant over the phone.

Zgonc says similar scams have been occurring more frequently in the metro Atlanta area.

“The best course of action is to hang up and never give any personal or financial information over the phone,” Zgonc said.